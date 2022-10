Gay recorded eight tackles (four solo) and 0.5 sacks during Sunday's 44-23 win over the 49ers.

Gay returned from a four-game suspension Sunday in San Fransisco and logged eight tackles and 0.5 sacks in the contest. While he only played 56 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 7, the 24-year-old linebacker heads into a Week 8 bye before returning next Sunday night against the Titans.