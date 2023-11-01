Gay (lower back) won't practice Wednesday, and coach Andy Reid isn't sure whether the linebacker will have to go on injured reserve, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.

Gay exited the Week 8 loss to Denver with what was deemed a tailbone injury at the time, and the injury is now being called a lower back contusion. While Gay hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, the context of an IR stint still being in consideration suggests he's likely to miss at least one game due to this injury. Kansas City's linebacker corps is already without Nick Bolton (wrist), so if Gay can't go Sunday, slowing down a Miami backfield led by Raheem Mostert won't be an easy task for this depleted unit.