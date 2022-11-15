Gay recorded eight tackles (six solo), including one sack, and a pass defended during Sunday's 27-17 win over the Jaguars.

Gay logged his first solo sack of 2022 as he brought down Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the line of scrimmage early in the third quarter. Despite only playing 67 percent of the team's defensive snaps, the 24-year-old tied fellow linebacker Nick Bolton for a team high in tackles. Gay has now totaled 37 stops (21 solo), 1.5 sacks and three passes defended over five games this season, and he should continue to play a prominent role against the Chargers this coming Sunday.