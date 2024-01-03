Gay finished Sunday's 25-17 win over the Bengals with five tackles (four solo).

Gay reached five total tackles for the first time since Week 13. He played 34 snaps on defense, three more than in Week 16 against the Raiders. Gay is up to 58 tackles (44 solo), including one sack, four passes defended, one interception, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries over 16 games this season.