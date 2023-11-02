Gay (lower back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, head coach Andy Reid noted Wednesday that he wasn't sure whether Gay would have to go on IR or not after the linebacker injured his tailbone against the Broncos. He was at least able to get in a limited session Thursday after not practicing Wednesday, but his activity Friday will not only indicate his chances of playing against the Dolphins in Week 9, but also his availability over the next few weeks.