Gay (lower back) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany.

Gay appeared to be in danger of sitting out the Week 9 game after he opened the week as a nonparticipant in practice, but he made enough progress Thursday and Friday for the Chiefs to give him a questionable tag heading into the weekend. After avoiding the inactive list, Gay should fill his typical starting role, and he could even take on a larger snap share than usual as the Chiefs look to replace star linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist).