Chiefs' Willie Gay: Headed to Kansas City

The Chiefs selected Gay in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 63rd overall.

Gay (6-foot-1, 243) is largely unproven after playing only 31 games at Mississippi State, but he's extremely athletic and presents considerable upside as a result. Gay logged a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the combine while posting a 39.5-inch vertical and 136-inch broad jump, establishing himself as a truly rare athlete. The Chiefs could use improved play at linebacker, so an opportunity is there for Gay.

