Gay has been suspended for the next four games due to violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gay's suspension stems from a January arrest on misdemeanor property damages, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. The suspension will begin immediately, while leaving the third-year-pro out of action until Week 7 against the 49ers. It's a tough blow, not only for Gay, but the Chiefs defense as well. In his absence, Darius Harris will likely step into the starting role at weakside linebacker.