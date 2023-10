Gay posted six tackles (five solo) and recovered a fumble in Thursday's Week 6 win over Denver.

Gay led Kansas City in stops in the victory, tying his high mark on the campaign. The fourth-year pro also ended the Broncos' final drive of the contest when he recovered a Samaje Perine fumble in Denver territory. Gay has tallied 23 tackles (16 solo) and two fumble recoveries through six games on the campaign.