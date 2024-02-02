Gay (neck) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's estimated practice report after being listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's report.

The starting outside linebacker missed the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game win over the Ravens with the same injury. Gay's status Friday will be worth monitoring as Kansas City prepares for its Feb. 11 Super Bowl matchup with San Francisco. The fourth-year pro and impending free agent also dealt with the injury during the Chiefs' divisional-round win over the Bills, and he only played on 14 percent of the defensive snaps in that game, a season low.