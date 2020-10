Gay posted six tackles (five solo) and a sack in Sunday's 40-32 loss to the Raiders.

Gay played just 15 defensive snaps through the first three weeks, but the rookie second-rounder is getting comfortable at the NFL level and is receiving more work as a result. He logged a season-high 47 percent snap share Sunday and capitalized with his first career sack. Gay's usage stands to rise even more after that performance, so he could carve out fantasy utility in the near future.