Chiefs' Willie Gay: Logs full practice Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Feb 8, 2023
8:08 pm ET
Gay (shoulder) practiced in full Wednesday.
Gay was listed as limited on all three injury reports last week, so his progression to all activity Wednesday paves the way for him to continue serving as a regular linebacker for the
Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday against the Eagles.
