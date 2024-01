Gay (neck) is expected to play in Sunday's divisional-round game versus the Bills, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Gay popped up on the injury report Saturday, but it appears that was just a precautionary measure, as the 25-year-old linebacker is on track for the road playoff matchup. The 2020 second-round pick played just 22 snaps in the wild-card round and posted two tackles and a pass breakup.