Gay (knee) has undergone surgery to address a torn meniscus and will miss the Super Bowl versus Tampa Bay, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

Gay is reportedly facing a four-month recovery timetable, which would put him on track for the start of the 2021 season and a fair amount of tentative offseason activities. The rookie second-round pick's absence should position Darius Harris for an increased role versus the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.