Gay racked up five tackles in the 31-13 win over the Raiders in Week 18.

Gay only played 56 percent of the defensive snaps in the regular-season finale, his lowest total since Week 7, likely as a precautionary measure with the playoffs looming and the Chiefs leading comfortably in the contest. In addition to a career-high 88 tackles (51 solo) in 2022, Gay compiled career-best outputs of 2.5 sacks and eight passes defended, adding a pick-six in Week 14 in Denver. He's an explosive athlete who was viewed as raw coming out of the draft but has seemingly come into his own three years into his career. Gay remains under contract with Kansas City through the 2023 campaign, at which point the Chiefs will have some decisions to make with several contributing players at or near the end of their respective rookie deals.