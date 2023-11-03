Gay (lower back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Gay seems to be trending in the right direction to play this weekend, as he went from a DNP during Wednesday's practice to limited sessions both Thursday and Friday. If the 25-year-old linebacker were to miss Sunday's contest, Cam Jones would likely see an uptick in work on Kansas City's defense.
