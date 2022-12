Gay recorded nine tackles (two solo) and two passes defensed in Saturday's 24-10 win over the Seahawks.

Despite playing just 64 percent of the Chiefs' defensive snaps this past weekend versus Seattle, Gay still managed to collect nine stops, which is the most he's logged since his 11-tackle performance back in Week 11 against the Chargers. The 24-year-old is in line to continue operating as one of the team's starting linebackers when Kansas City hosts the Broncos on New Year's Day.