Gay (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Gay logged close to a typical workload in Sunday's win over the Jaguars, so it's not clear when he may have suffered the injury or if he's really at risk of missing the team's Week 3 game against the Bears. His status for Thursday's practice will likely shed a better light on his potential availability for the matchup.