Gay recorded five tackles (five solo) and an interception returned for a 47-yard touchdown in Sunday's 34-28 win over the Broncos.

Gay made one of the more impressive defensive plays of the season, leaping to deflect a pass to himself before stiff arming quarterback Russell Wilson (concussion) on his way to a 47-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The 24-year-old also played the second-most defensive snaps (45) of any Chiefs linebacker behind leading tackler Nick Bolton. Gay has now logged career highs in tackles (63), sacks (2.5) and pass defended (five) over just nine games this season, and he should continue to play a prominent all-around role Week 15 versus Houston.