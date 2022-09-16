Gay recorded 11 tackles (six solo), including two for loss, and added two pass defenses during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers.

Gay and Nick Bolton each registered double-digit tackles, but the former outpaced the latter by one and was the only Chiefs' player to recorded multiple pass deflections. Across two games, Gay has totaled 16 tackles over 109 defensive snaps and appears to have carved out a much bigger role than he had last year, when he finished with a career-high 48 tackles across 12 appearances. The 2020 second-round pick will look to maintain his strong play against the Colts in Week 3.