Gay (neck) is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Gay was questionable for the Chiefs' divisional-round win against the Bills due to the same injury, but he ultimately suited up and played, although he was unable to finish the game. Despite that and his DNP status for Friday's practice, the 25-year-old is expected to take the field in the AFC Championship Game, which should be a boost to Kansas City's linebacker corps.