Gay (neck) has been ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.

Gay has been dealing with a neck injury that left him questionable to play in last week's divisional-round win against Buffalo. While he was able to suit up against the Bills, the 25-year-old linebacker logged consecutive limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday before missing Friday's sessions, and he'll now be sidelined for Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Gay appeared in 16 games during the regular season, accumulating 58 tackles and four passes defended. His absence will leave Kansas City without one of its most athletic off-ball linebackers, and he likely would have served as one of the primary players assigned to slowing down ultra-dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson.