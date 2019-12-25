Play

Williams (ankle) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

Williams returns for the final week of the regular season after missing the last 10 games. He'll provide depth on the Chiefs' defensive line.

