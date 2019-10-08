Williams sustained a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Colts, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pelissero also notes that this type of injury could take anywhere from four to six weeks to recover from, although the team is considering placing Williams on injured reserve. With Chris Jones (goin) considered week-to-week and Alex Okafor dealing with a hip injury, health is shaping up to be an issue for Kansas City's defensive front.

