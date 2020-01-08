Chiefs' Xavier Williams: Full speed ahead
Williams (ankle) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Williams hasn't played since Week 5 and spent time on IR with this ankle injury, but he'll be ready for the Chiefs' first playoff game. He'll work in a reserve role behind Chris Jones and Derrick Nnadi on Sunday versus the Texans.
