Williams (stinger) logged 23 snaps in Friday's preseason game against the Falcons, collecting four tackles (one solo).

Williams appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals last season and is slated for a significant role for the Chiefs in 2018 now that his stinger is out of the way. With a number of guys vying for playing time, Williams could be bound for a starting role along, with Stefan Charles and rookie Derrick Nnadi both candidates to rotate in.

