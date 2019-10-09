Chiefs' Xavier Williams: Lands on injured reserve
Williams (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday's loss against the Colts and will now be sidelined for at least the next eight weeks. Terrell McClain signed with the Chiefs on Tuesday and provides additional depth at defensive tackle.
