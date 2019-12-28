Play

The Chiefs have given Williams (ankle) a questionable tag for their Week 17 matchup with the Chargers.

Williams was able to fully participate at practice all week, which indicates he is likely on track to suit up. Still, final confirmation is unlikely to come until game time approaches. Mike Pennel could potentially see some work providing depth on the interior line in the trenches should Williams not get the green light.

