Chiefs' Xavier Williams: Set for MRI on ankle
Williams is nursing a significant ankle sprain and will receive an MRI on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Colts due to his ankle issue, and it appears as though he's at risk of missing significant time. With Chris Jones (groin) also set to receive an MRI on Monday and Alex Okafor (hip) nursing an injury, health could be an issue for the Chiefs' defensive line Week 6.
