Williams signed a contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

The Cardinals declined to match the Chiefs' offer on Williams, who was a restricted free agent in Arizona. Last season he recorded a career-high 20 tackles and also forced a fumble in 11 games (one start). Bennie Logan, the Chiefs starting nose tackle last season, remains a free agent, so there is a strong chance Williams could immediately find himself in a starting role.