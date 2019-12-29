Play

Williams (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Williams appeared on track to play after working as a full practice participant all week, but he won't be suiting up for the regular-season finale. Mike Pennel should see increased opportunities as a reserve option at defensive tackle Sunday.

