Chiefs' Xavier Williams: Suffers stinger Sunday
Williams was limited Sunday with a stinger, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
A stinger is a pinched nerve, and effects can last for as long as a couple days. Williams could return to action in the near future, and his injury isn't expected to linger long term. Look for Stefan Charles to get some extra reps if Williams misses more time.
