Williams was limited Sunday with a stinger, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

A stinger is a pinched nerve, and effects can last for as long as a couple days. Williams could return to action in the near future, and his injury isn't expected to linger long term. Look for Stefan Charles to get some extra reps if Williams misses more time.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp

    WR position preview

    Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...

  • ten.jpg

    RB breakdown for all 32

    Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...

  • NFL: Washington Redskins-Minicamp

    Rookie RB rankings

    Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...