Worthy (shoulder/ankle) is listed as active Monday at Jacksonville, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Worthy put an end to a two-game absence Week 4 against the Ravens after recovering from the dislocated right shoulder that he suffered in the season opener. Overall, he played 59 percent of the snaps en route to five catches (on eight targets) for 83 yards and two carries for 38 yards. Worthy proceeded to be listed as a full participant during Week 5 prep, but his status was changed to questionable after his ankle swelled up on the Chiefs' flight to Jacksonville. However, now that his status is confirmed for Monday's contest, Worthy will slot in as Kansas City's No. 1 wide receiver.