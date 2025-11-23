Worthy (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Colts, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

After not practicing Wednesday as he continues to manage an ankle issue, Worthy was limited Thursday and then worked fully Friday before heading into the weekend with a 'questionable' designation. With his Week 12 availability confirmed, Worthy should maintain his key role in a Kansas City pass-catching corps that also features fellow WRs Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown, along with TE Travis Kelce. Worthy is coming off back-to-back games in which he recorded three catches for a combined total of 48 yards, and on Sunday he'll have his work cut out for him as he faces an Indianapolis secondary that welcomes Charvarius Ward back to a CB corps that now also includes high-profile trade deadline addition Sauce Gardner.