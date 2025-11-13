Worthy was limited at practice Thursday due to an ankle injury.

Worthy wasn't listed on the Chiefs' initial Week 11 injury report Wednesday, so his addition to it a day later is notable. It's unclear if the wideout's ankle issue cropped up after Wednesday's practice or occurred during Thursday's session, but his status is now worth tracking as Sunday's game against the Broncos approaches. Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton would be candidates to log added snaps behind Rashee Rice if Worthy is out or limited this weekend.