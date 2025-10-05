Worthy's ankle swelled up on the Chiefs' flight to Jacksonville on Sunday, and Kansas City added him to the injury report as questionable as a precaution, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

According to Wolfe, the Chiefs will see how Worthy feels Monday ahead of the team's game against the Jaguars. Worthy wasn't even on the injury report this week and practiced in full, so it's unclear when he even came down with this ankle issue. Fantasy managers need to have another plan in place in case Worthy is deemed unable to play. Tyquan Thornton, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Dyami Brown and Parker Washington are options that may be found on the waiver wire.