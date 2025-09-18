Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Another limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Worthy (shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Following back-to-back limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, Worthy is trending toward a return to game action Sunday night against the Giants. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether the wideout carries an injury designation into the weekend, but the potential return of Worthy looms large for the Chiefs, who will be without fellow WR Rashee Rice (suspension) through Week 6.
