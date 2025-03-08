Worthy was arrested Friday in Williamson County, Texas on an assault charge, Will Kunkel of Fox 26 Houston reports.

According to the police report, the 21-year-old wide receiver faces a charge of assault against a family or household member by impeding breathing or circulation. The Chiefs issued a statement Saturday noting that they are aware of Worthy's arrest and are gathering more information on the matter, per Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. No bond or court appearance has been set yet for Worthy.