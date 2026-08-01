Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Avoids serious injury

Worthy is believed to avoided a serious shoulder injury that he sustained during the final session of Saturday's training camp practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It looks like Worthy's removal from Saturday's practice was precautionary, seeing as the third-year wideout underwent surgery in the offseason to repair a torn labrum that stemmed from a dislocated shoulder that he suffered during Week 1 of the 2025 season. Worthy will be closely monitored over the next several days but could be cleared to return to practice before the Chiefs' first preseason game against the Rams on Saturday, Aug. 15. Kansas City also got news regarding fifth-round rookie wideout Cyrus Allen, who is considered day-to-day due to a shin bruise that he suffered during a special teams drill.