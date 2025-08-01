Worthy (concussion) is participating in Friday's practice, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Worthy exited practice Tuesday and was placed in the concussion protocol, but he's advanced quickly enough through it to return to the field Friday. The second-year wideout is a candidate for a big leap this season after he and Patrick Mahomes showed improved chemistry down the stretch and into the playoffs last year. Rashee Rice is also expected to be given a multi-week suspension at some point during 2025.