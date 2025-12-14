Worthy (head) returned to Sunday's game against the Chargers, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.

Worthy exited the contest to be evaluated for a possible concussion but subsequently cleared protocol. In the process, he'll rejoin a Week 15 WR corps that also includes Rashee Rice, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Nikko Remigio and Jalen Royals.