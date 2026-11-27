Worthy didn't corral any of his three targets during Thursday's 13-10 loss at Buffalo.

Since Josh Downs arrived via trade from Indianapolis at the deadline, Rashee Rice is leading Chiefs wide receivers in targets with 17 over the last three contests, followed by Downs' 14, Worthy's 10, Cyrus Allen's nine, Jalen Royals' (ankle) two and Andrew Armstrong's two. Worthy's average number of targets has reduced from 5.9 per game pre-Downs to 3.3 since the addition to the position group, and the former has just a 2-38-1 line during that span. As a result, Worthy is difficult to trust as Kansas City prepares to face the Rams on the road next Thursday.