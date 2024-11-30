Worthy recorded five catches on seven targets for 54 yards in Friday's 19-17 win against the Raiders.

Worthy drew the third-most targets (seven) from Patrick Mahomes, behind Travis Kelce (13) and DeAndre Hopkins (nine). He also ranked second in catches (five) and fourth in receiving yards (54) among the team's pass catchers. Worthy's reception total was a season high, and his yardage total was his third-most of the campaign. After fading during Hopkins' first three games with the club, Worthy has gotten back on track over the past three weeks, recording at least four catches and at least 46 receiving yards in each of those three games.