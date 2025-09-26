Worthy (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Ravens.

Worthy thus has been cleared for his first game action since he was knocked from the Chiefs' Week 1 loss early following a collision with TE Travis Kelce. Diagnosed with a dislocated right shoulder afterward, Worthy sat out Weeks 2 and 3, but his ability to practice in full this week indicates he's ready for close to his typical workload. From Week 14 through Super Bowl LIX last season (minus Week 18), he handled greater than 80 percent of the offensive snaps regularly and recorded a 45-518-5 line on 58 targets and 12 carries for 63 yards and another touchdown across seven games.