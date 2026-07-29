Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Cleared for contact

Worthy (shoulder) is attending Wednesday's training camp practice without the yellow non-contact jersey he sported during spring workouts, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Worthy reportedly impressed during mandatory minicamp despite still being in the final stages of his recovery from January surgery undergone to address his labrum injury, which prevented him from taking contact. The 2024 first-round pick no longer appears to have any such restrictions, joining fellow top wideout Rashee Rice, who has also been cleared for the start of training camp. Worthy only produced a 42-532-1 line on 73 targets across 14 regular-season appearances in 2025, but his shoulder injury seemingly played a significant role in hampering his production. He'll work to rebound in 2026 alongside Rice and Tyquan Thornton, with Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen and Nikko Remigio filling out the WR room.