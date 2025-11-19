Coach Andy Reid noted that Worthy tweaked his ankle, which leaves the wideout's status for Wednesday's practice uncertain, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Worthy was on the team's Week 11 injury report after being limited by an ankle issue Thursday, but practiced fully Friday and approached the team's loss to the Broncos on Sunday without an injury designation, en route to recording a 76 percent snap share in the contest. Worthy has logged back-to-back three-catch efforts for a combined 48 yards over his last two outings.