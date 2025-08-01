Coach Andy Reid revealed Friday that Worthy, who had been in the NFL's concussion protocol, actually didn't sustain a concussion upon further evaluation Thursday, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.

Worthy had exited Tuesday's practice after banging his head, but after it was determined that he was not concussed, the wideout was able to return to practice Friday. Meanwhile, fellow WRs Hollywood Brown (ankle) and Skyy Moore (hamstring) remain sidelined, per Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site.