Worthy (illness) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's season finale against the Raiders.

Worthy could not practice in any capacity during Week 18 prep due to an illness, and it appears as though he'll sit out Kansas City's season finale. With Tyquan Thornton (concussion) and Rashee Rice (concussion) both on IR, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jalen Royals will be positioned as Kansas City's starters in three-receiver stets to close out the 2025 campaign, assuming Worthy is indeed ruled out prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.