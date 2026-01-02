Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Doubtful for season finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Worthy (illness) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's season finale against the Raiders.
Worthy could not practice in any capacity during Week 18 prep due to an illness, and it appears as though he'll sit out Kansas City's season finale. With Tyquan Thornton (concussion) and Rashee Rice (concussion) both on IR, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jalen Royals will be positioned as Kansas City's starters in three-receiver stets to close out the 2025 campaign, assuming Worthy is indeed ruled out prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Status TBD for Week 18•
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Not seen at start of practice•
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Misses another practice•
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Under the weather•
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Nets one scrimmage yard in loss•
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Just two catches Sunday•