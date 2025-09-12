Worthy (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.

After coming out of a Week 1 loss to the Chargers with a dislocated right shoulder, Worthy got back on the field as a limited participant at practice Thursday and Friday, after which coach Andy Reid gave him a "slim" chance to suit up Week 2, per Jesse Newell of The Athletic. A doubtful designation implies Worthy is more likely than not to be inactive Sunday, but Kansas City doesn't need to make a decision on that front until about 90 minutes before a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. With rookie fourth-rounder Jalen Royals (knee) ruled out, the Chiefs' current healthy wide receivers on hte active roster are Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Jason Brownlee and Nikko Remigio.