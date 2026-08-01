Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Exits practice with shoulder injury

Worthy left Saturday's training camp practice due to a shoulder injury, Jesse Newell of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear whether Worthy's injury is to the same shoulder that he underwent offseason surgery for to repair a torn labrum. He'll continue to be evaluated by medical staff to determine the severity of the injury, but with both Worthy and Cyrus Allen (lower leg) leaving Saturday's practice early, there could be more offensive snaps on the table for the likes of Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Royals, Nikko Remigio and Jason Brownlee.